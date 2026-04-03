Sri Lanka Eyes Stronger Energy Ties as Moscow Meetings Deepen Cooperation

The Minister of Transport, Highways and Urban Development and Leader of the House of Parliament of Sri Lanka, Bimal Rathnayake, undertook an official visit to Moscow, where he engaged in a series of high-level meetings aimed at strengthening bilateral cooperation and exploring new avenues of partnership between Sri Lanka and the Russian Federation.

During the visit, Minister Rathnayake held discussions with First Deputy Chair of the Committee on International Affairs of the Federation Council, Andrey Denisov, focusing on the enhancement of bilateral relations, including parliamentary cooperation, transport connectivity, and broader economic engagement. Both sides reaffirmed the importance of sustained dialogue and mutually beneficial collaboration in advancing relations between the two countries.

The Minister also met with Leader of the United Russia faction in the State Duma, Vladimir Vasiliev, as well as representatives of the Communist Party of the Russian Federation. These discussions underscored the importance of strengthening parliamentary ties, including through the establishment of friendship groups, in order to promote regular exchanges and deeper understanding between the legislative bodies of Sri Lanka and Russia.

Further discussions were held with Deputy Minister of Energy of the Russian Federation, Roman Marshavin, on potential areas of cooperation in the energy sector and related fields. Minister Rathnayake expressed appreciation for the positive engagement extended during the Deputy Minister’s recent visit to Sri Lanka and welcomed the encouraging response to Sri Lanka’s request for enhanced cooperation in the energy sector.

A key highlight of the visit was the shared commitment to commemorate the 70th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Sri Lanka and the Russian Federation in 2027. Both sides expressed interest in organizing a series of joint initiatives and exchanges to mark this important milestone in the longstanding friendship between the two countries.

In honour of the visit, the Ambassador of Sri Lanka to the Russian Federation, Shobini Gunasekera, hosted a dinner at the Sri Lankan Residence in Moscow. The event brought together a distinguished gathering, including the Deputy Minister of Energy, representatives of the young parliamentarians’ group of the Federation Council, and officials from the Moscow City Government. The occasion provided an opportunity for informal dialogue, fostering goodwill and strengthening both people-to-people and institutional ties.

The visit of Minister Bimal Rathnayake reflects Sri Lanka’s continued commitment to deepening its long-standing and friendly relations with the Russian Federation, while also exploring new opportunities for cooperation across sectors of mutual interest.

Minister Rathnayake is also scheduled to participate in the International Transport and Logistics Forum, to be held in St. Petersburg from 1 to 4 April 2026, where he will engage with international stakeholders on matters relating to transport, logistics, and regional connectivity.

Embassy of Sri Lanka

Moscow