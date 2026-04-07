International Solar Alliance Operationalises Country Partnership Strategy Through High-Level SL Mission

The International Solar Alliance (ISA) is undertaking a high-level mission to Sri Lanka from

6 to 9 April 2026, led by Director General Mr Ashish Khanna, to advance the operationalisation of the ISA–Sri Lanka Country Partnership Strategy (CPS) and accelerate the country’s solar deployment agenda.

The mission focuses on four key outcomes: formal endorsement of the CPS, signing of a Memorandum of Understanding to establish a Solar Technology Application Resource Centre (STAR-C) at the University of Moratuwa, high-level bilateral engagements with government and development partners focusing on initial support on digital tool for streamlining approval process, support on integration of battery storage and policy and regulatory reforms, along with a dedicated Floating Solar Workshop to advance project readiness.

Sri Lanka’s energy sector is undergoing a structural transition. Installed solar capacity has crossed 1 GW, with a pipeline of over 4 GW identified under the Renewable Energy Project Development Plan (REPDP 2025–2030).

Accelerated solar deployment is expected to deliver nearly 75% of national emissions reductions under NDC 3.0 (2026–2035), while reducing fiscal exposure to imported fossil fuels especially under the current global scneraio, making timely implementation a national priority.

The ISA–Sri Lanka Country Partnership Framework (CPF), signed at the Asia Pacific Regional Committee Meeting 2025 in Colombo in the presence of the Hon’ble Prime Minister Harini Amarasuriya, laid the foundation for longterm collaboration. Building on this, the CPS, developed through extensive technical consultations, including ISA’s technical mission in November 2025, translates Sri Lanka’s REPDP targets and climate commitments into a results-oriented, multi-year implementation roadmap spanning policy reform, project development, capacity building, and investment facilitation.

Underscoring the significance of the mission, Eng Kumara Jayakody, Hon’ble Minister of Energy, Sri Lanka, said: “Sri Lanka’s energy transition is well underway, and ISA has been a key partner in this journey. The CPS provides clarity across the solar value chain from policy and regulation to project development, capacity building, and investment mobilisation. This mission is delivering tangible outcomes, including CPS endorsement, alignment on our National Solar Energy Roadmap, BESS priorities, and digital approval processes, while advancing catalytic finance pathways.”

Highlighting ISA’s approach, Mr Ashish Khanna, Director General, ISA, stated: “The ISA–Sri Lanka partnership is anchored in Sri Lanka’s vision of 4 GW of Renewable Energy by 2030, where the current high global prices of fossil fuels demand acceleration of electrification of economy through renewable energy as part of energy security for Sri Lanka. ISA brings global technical expertise, partnership on institutional strengthening, and use of catalytic tools for accelerating private financing. The STAR-C at the University of Moratuwa is a landmark initiative that will strengthen domestic research, testing, and skills for creation of jobs along with solar deployment at scale. Together with the CPS and the growing project pipeline under REPDP 2025–2030, this mission marks a decisive shift from ambition to implementation.”

The three-day mission includes engagements with the Ministry of Energy, utilities, regulators, and development partners, including the Asian Development Bank and the World Bank, to advance project pipelines, financing pathways, and institutional coordination.

