PUCSL Excludes Coal Quality Costs from Tariff Revisions

The Public Utilities Commission of Sri Lanka (PUCSL) has announced that additional costs arising from coal quality will not be factored into future electricity tariff revisions.

In its latest decision, the Commission emphasized that only reasonable costs directly related to the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity will be considered when revising tariffs. PUCSL clarified that in the previous tariff revision, expenses attributed to coal quality or other non-essential costs were not approved.

The Commission unanimously resolved that any future tariff adjustments will exclude such additional costs, ensuring that consumers are not burdened by expenses deemed unreasonable or unfair.