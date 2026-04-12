HIP Receives First LPG Vessel of 2026, Discharges 7,000 MT Consigned to Laugfs Gas

Hambantota International Port (HIP) welcomed its first liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) shipment of 2026 with the arrival of the vessel ANDOVER on April 4. The tanker, arriving from Argentina, discharged approximately 7,000 metric tonnes of LPG consigned to Laugfs Gas.

The consignment is sufficient to supply an estimated 570,000 domestic households, reinforcing HIP’s role in safeguarding Sri Lanka’s household energy supply chain. It also marks the port’s first gas handling operation since December 2025.

HIP reported that the discharge was completed with its standard operational efficiency, ensuring timely integration into the domestic distribution network. Yongzhuang Li, General Manager of HIPG’s ENS Department, emphasized the strategic importance of the shipment:

“This shipment demonstrates HIP’s capability to handle vital energy supplies efficiently while supporting national demand. As a port located just 10 nautical miles from the main East–West shipping lane, we are well positioned to ensure continuity in supply chains,” he said.

With this milestone, HIP continues to strengthen its position as a reliable gateway for essential energy imports into Sri Lanka.