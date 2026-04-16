New CSE Branch Brings Galle Direct Access to Capital Market

The Colombo Stock Exchange (CSE) officially opened its Galle Branch to the public, further strengthening its countrywide presence. The branch was inaugurated by Chairman of the Securities and Exchange Commission of Sri Lanka (SEC) Senior Professor D.B.P.H Dissabandara, Chairman of CSE Mr. Dimuthu Abeyesekera and Chief Executive Officer of CSE Mr. Rajeeva Bandaranaike in the presence of senior officials representing both public and private sectors.

The CSE has branches in Matara, Kandy, Kurunegala, Negombo, Jaffna, Batticaloa, Anuradhapura, Ratnapura, Panadura, Bandarawela, Kegalle, Galle, and is due to open another branch in Gampaha in May 2026.

The new branch in Galle will facilitate a range of services including CDS account openings, access to a range of stock broker services from eight (8) stockbroker firms, educational investor workshops and seminars for prospective investors and a service for entrepreneurs and businesses to access the stock market for capital through the different listing options available at the CSE.

Remarking in his opening address upon the intersection of the capital market and Galle’s cinnamon and tea industry, Mr. Dimuthu Abeyesekera, Chairman of the Colombo Stock Exchange commented “Areas such as Thawalama, Neluwa, Elpitiya, and Ambalangoda, in the Galle District are areas where businesses actively contribute to the cinnamon and tea economy. Businesses and investors in those areas rarely have the opportunity to invest their surplus money in avenues that provide great long-term returns. We are confident that the opening of the latest branch of the Colombo Stock Exchange in Galle will open up investment opportunities in the capital market for them.”

Senior Professor D.B.P.H. Dissabandara, Chairman of the SEC, also speaking at the ceremony, stated “The opening of the CSE’s 12th branch in Galle marks an important step in expanding access to capital markets. While we now have a presence across all provinces, our next priority is to reach underserved districts and ensure that individuals and businesses nationwide can access stock market opportunities.”

He further noted that “Our vision is to build a truly inclusive capital market by attracting small investors and entrepreneurs from across the country, including the most remote regions. We aim to empower individuals from all communities, Sinhala, Tamil, and Muslim alike, to participate in wealth creation through the capital market and share in the country’s economic progress.”

Senior Professor D.B.P.H. Dissabandara also emphasized that “We want to send a clear message to entrepreneurs, regardless of size, you should aspire to grow beyond your current scale, and the capital market offers an efficient platform to raise funds while managing the cost of capital more effectively. Economic growth cannot be driven by governments alone; it must be powered by strong enterprises that can raise capital, expand, and contribute meaningfully to national development. The SEC remains firmly committed to its dual mandate. We will continue to uphold the highest standards of regulation to protect the interest of investors, while also actively facilitating the development of the capital market, because expanding and strengthening the market is a national priority that benefits the entire country.”