Mahindra Ideal Finance Ltd Celebrates Debenture Listing at the Colombo Stock Exchange

Mahindra Ideal Finance Ltd (MIFL) recently marked the official listing of its inaugural debentures and debut listing on the Colombo Stock Exchange (CSE) with a bell ringing and market opening ceremony held at the CSE trading floor, symbolising a key milestone in the company’s capital market journey and its commitment to transparency and strong governance.

The listed debenture issue, with a total value of LKR 1 billion, was fully oversubscribed on the first day of opening on 23rd March 2026, reflecting strong investor confidence in MIFL’s financial strengths and the debt market.

Mahindra Ideal Finance Ltd is a licensed finance company with a 58.20% majority stake held by Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Limited (Mahindra Finance), a non-banking financial institution of India. It offers a suite of financial products, including leasing, loans, fixed deposits, and other asset-backed financing solutions, with 37 branches island-wide.

Through its inaugural debenture, which carries an “A” (lka) rating from Fitch Ratings Lanka Limited and was managed by NDB Investment Bank Ltd, MIFL aims to strengthen its capital structure while supporting its future growth initiatives.

Mr. Thilan Wijesinghe, Chairman of Mahindra Ideal Finance Ltd, who was the ceremony’s keynote speaker remarked upon the company’s inaugural debenture issue, commenting “MIFL’s entry to the Colombo Stock Exchange through its debut debenture listing is a significant institutional milestone. It reinforces our long-term commitment to building a well-governed financial services business with the scale, discipline, and credibility to serve Sri Lanka’s evolving financing needs.”

Delivering her welcome address at the event, Ms. Nilupa Perera, Chief Regulatory Officer of CSE, remarked upon the listing, stating: “Through its Debt IPO Mahindra Ideal Finance Limited makes a statement of commitment to diversifying funding sources and strengthening long-term growth while demonstrating its commitment to the highest standards of corporate governance, through a platform that only CSE can offer.”

2025 saw 22 debt listings including 3 new companies listing on the exchange by way of debt initial public offerings (IPOs) including several firsts in the country from GSS+ debt instruments (Green, Social, Sustainability linked), Shariah compliant debt instruments and High Yield Bonds, with access to investors and brokers facilitated by a fully digitized CSE platform, which can be accessed through CSE’s website and mobile app.