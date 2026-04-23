HIP Sets New Container Throughput Record with MSC Vessel

Hambantota International Port (HIP) successfully handled container vessel MSC Marie Leslie, marking one of its highest-volume vessel calls to date. The achievement further strengthens the port’s position as an emerging hub for containerised cargo in the region.

The vessel, operated by Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC), was berthed at HIP from 11 to 15 April 2026. The port achieved 7,968 container moves during this period, translating to a total volume of 13,260 TEUs; the highest single-vessel throughput recorded by HIP to date.

This latest milestone surpasses previous records, including 12,957 TEUs handled on MSC Ilenia and 11,369 TEUs on MSC Ruby in March this year, reflecting a steady upward trend in the port’s container handling performance.

Port officials noted that the operation is a testament to HIP’s growing operational strength and ability to manage high-volume vessel calls efficiently. “This achievement reflects the coordination, discipline and capability of our teams across all functions,” Tommy Yang, Chief Operating Officer (COO) of Hambantota International Port Group (HIPG) said. “As volumes continue to increase, our focus remains on delivering safe, efficient and reliable services to our customers.”

The operation was supported by multiple departments, including operations, engineering, safety and navigation, alongside external partners who contributed towards maintaining high productivity levels under demanding conditions.

Located just 10 nautical miles from the main East–West shipping route, Hambantota International Port has been steadily enhancing its container handling capabilities in response to shifting global trade patterns and increasing demand for alternative transhipment hubs.

The successful handling of MSC Marie Leslie further reinforces HIP’s readiness to accommodate larger volumes and its growing role within the regional maritime and logistics network.