Sri Lanka’s Export Performance Remains Steady with Strong Q1 2026 Growth

Sri Lanka’s total exports, including both merchandise and services, reached US$ 1,467.31 million in March 2026, reflecting a year-on-year decline of 5.2 % compared to March 2025. However, on a month-on-month basis, exports increased by 9.0% compared to February 2026 (US$ 1,346.2 million), indicating a recovery in export momentum during the month.

According to provisional data from Sri Lanka Customs, along with estimated figures for Gems & Jewellery and Petroleum Products, merchandise exports for March 2026 decreased by 4.94% to US$ 1,180.39 million.

Earnings from services exports were estimated at US$ 286.92 million in March 2026. While this represents a moderate decline of 6.26% compared to March 2025, the services sector continues to demonstrate its growing importance to Sri Lanka’s export portfolio.

On a cumulative basis, total exports for the period January to March 2026 are estimated at US$ 4,308.11 million, recording a growth of 1.59 % over the corresponding period in 2025.

Overall, the positive performance recorded during the first quarter underscores the resilience of Sri Lanka’s external sector. Despite the temporary setback in March, sustained export earnings supported by stable merchandise trade and the increasing contribution of services signal a steady recovery trajectory for 2026.