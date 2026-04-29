CoPF Chair Questions True Legislative Oversight Over Public Funds as Treasury Secretary Skips Crucial Hearing

A sharp constitutional standoff has emerged between the legislature and the executive after the Secretary to the Treasury, Dr. Harshana Suriyapperuma, declined to appear before the Committee on Public Finance (CoPF) for a high-stakes hearing scheduled for tomorrow, April 30.

The refusal has prompted a blistering response from CoPF Chairman Dr. Harsha de Silva, who questioned whether the Treasury Secretary now considers himself “above Parliament.”

The controversy stems from an investigation into an alleged cyber-heist involving USD 2.5 million.

Dr. Harsha de Silva revealed today that he received a letter from the Secretary stating he would not attend the scheduled session. The justification provided was that the President is due to address Parliament, and the Secretary requested an alternative date.

The Chairman, however, dismissed the excuse as a move to evade parliamentary oversight.

“Is the Treasury Secretary above the Parliament? If the government is of the view that CoPF is a waste of time, they should just abolish it or remove me from the chair,” de Silva remarked, highlighting a growing friction over institutional accountability.

The standoff highlights a deeper tension regarding the constitutional authority of Parliament over public finances. Dr. de Silva noted that CoPF had previously warned the Treasury about hiring competent staff for debt management—warnings he claims were ignored.

As the theft of public funds remains unresolved, the refusal to appear before the watchdog committee risks a “technical default” in institutional trust, leaving the public questioning the transparency of Sri Lanka’s financial management.