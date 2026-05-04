Nations Trust Bank completes the transfer of HSBC Sri Lanka’s Retail Banking Business to its portfolio

Nations Trust Bank PLC (NTB) has announced that the transfer of Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation’s (HSBC) Retail Banking business in Sri Lanka to NTB has officially been completed, with the acquired portfolio transitioning to NTB effective 1st May 2026.

NTB has integrated HSBC Sri Lanka’s retail banking customers into its operations, ensuring continuity of service and relationship management. The transition also includes the onboarding of HSBC Sri Lanka staff as part of the integration process. The transition has been carried out with a focus on operational stability and minimal disruption, with ongoing support in place as customers familiarise themselves with their banking arrangements at NTB.

The migration brings approximately 200,000 retail customer accounts under NTB, encompassing savings and current accounts, fixed deposits, credit and debit cards, retail loans and a high‑net‑worth customer segment that now joins Nations Trust Bank Private Banking. Through this transfer, Nations Trust Bank’s countrywide network expands to 96 branches. The transition adds seven branches to the network, with locations in Bambalapitiya, Flower Road, Union Place, and Pelawatte operating as dedicated Private Banking Centres, while three other branches are located in Nugegoda, Jaffna, and Kandy.

To support customers during the transition period, NTB has ensured that multiple access points and support channels remain available. Customers may continue to bank through the nearest NTB branch, contact NTB’s 24-hour Help Desk via +94 11 441 4151, and access digital banking services through the Nations Direct mobile app. Dedicated transfer‑related information and FAQs are also available at https://migration.nationstrust.com

Additionally, arrangements were made to extend branch support across two weekends as part of the transition programme. Nineteen NTB branches were opened on Saturday 2nd May and Sunday 3rd May, and will also be open on Saturday 9th May and Sunday 10th May, from 9.00 am to 12.00 noon to support customers with any banking requirements. The branches are the Private Banking Center at Horton Place, Mount Lavinia, Panadura, Negombo, Maharagama, Pettah Bankshall Street, Nugegoda, Kurunegala, Kiribathgoda, Thalawathugoda, Kohuwala, Ratnapura, Batticaloa, Havelock Town, Wattala, Matara, Galle, Kandy, and Jaffna.

Following the initial Sale and Purchase Agreement signed with HSBC Sri Lanka in September 2025, NTB received Central Bank of Sri Lanka (CBSL) approval in December 2025 to acquire HSBC Sri Lanka’s retail banking business. These key milestones enabled NTB to complete the acquisition of the business as planned in the first half of 2026.