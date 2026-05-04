Sri Lanka’s New VAT Amendment to Digitize Tax Collection via Secured POS Systems

As part of a strategic effort to modernize the national tax infrastructure, the Government of Sri Lanka has tabled an amendment to the Value Added Tax (VAT) Act, No. 14 of 2002.

The proposed Clause 12 introduces Section 64B, which centers on the integration of “secured point of sale machines” into the daily operations of VAT registered businesses. This move is designed to enhance the accuracy of turnover accounting and streamline the collection of VAT across the country.

Under the new section, registered persons are required to utilize approved electronic systems for all transactions and invoicing.

Businesses will have a three-month window to transition to these systems once the official date is prescribed by the government.

The Bill clarifies that a “secured point of sale machine” is not just any card reader. It refers to specific electronic devices or systems approved by the Commissioner-General. These devices must be capable of generating invoices and capturing transaction data in real time, effectively acting as a digital bridge between a business’s sales floor and the Inland Revenue Department.

Complementing these digital measures, Clause 5 amends Section 10 to widen the tax base by lowering the VAT registration threshold effective July 1, 2026, requiring businesses to register if their taxable supplies exceed Rs. 36 million annually.