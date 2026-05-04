President of Viet Nam and General Secretary of Viet Nam Communist Party to undertake a State Visit to Sri Lanka

The President of the Socialist Republic of Viet Nam and the General Secretary of the Communist Party of Viet Nam, Tô Lâm will undertake a State Visit to Sri Lanka from 07-08 May 2026.

The visit takes place at the invitation of President Anura Kumara Disanayaka following his State Visit to Viet Nam in 2025 to commemorate the 55th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Sri Lanka and Viet Nam.

During the visit, the two leaders will hold bilateral talks on a range of matters of mutual interest. The President of Viet Nam will also take part in a series of high-level engagements including the inauguration of the “Sri Lanka – Viet Nam Trade, Investment & Tourism Forum”.

President Tô Lâm will be accompanied on the visit by senior ministers of the Government and prominent political leaders, including the Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Vietnam.

Ministry of Foreign Affairs

Colombo