New threat to IT services? Anthropic to launch AI services firm: What it means

Anthropic has teamed up with Goldman Sachs, Blackstone and other global investors to launch a $1.5B venture focused on deploying AI directly inside companies.

Instead of just selling tools, the new firm will embed engineers into businesses to build and integrate Claude AI into real workflows—targeting the biggest gap in AI adoption: implementation.

With backing from firms like Apollo Global Management and General Atlantic, the venture starts with a ready client base and could reshape how enterprises use AI.

But this also raises a big question: Is this a new threat to IT giants like Tata Consultancy Services, Infosys, and Wipro?