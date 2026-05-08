Vietjet Air announces Colombo – Ho Chi Minh City route, strengthening Sri Lanka – Vietnam cooperation

Vietjet Air, Vietnamese new-age hybrid airline, has announced its first direct service connecting Colombo to Ho Chi Minh City at the Sri Lanka – Vietnam Trade, Investment and Tourism Cooperation Forum. The announcement took place in the presence of General Secretary and President of Vietnam To Lam, Prime Minister of Sri Lanka Harini Amarasuriya, and senior officials from both countries.

This is the airline’s first direct service between Sri Lanka and Vietnam, supporting the airline’s international expansion while contributing to stronger economic, trade, tourism, and people-to-people ties between the two nations.

The Colombo – Ho Chi Minh City route is expected to commence in August 2026 with four round-trip flights per week. Travelers from Colombo will soon enjoy affordable fares and seamless connectivity to Vietnam’s leading tourism and business hubs, along with convenient access through Vietjet’s extensive international flight network to major destinations across the Asia-Pacific region, including Australia, Japan, South Korea, China, and beyond.

Mr. Dinh Viet Phuong, First Vice Chairman of Vietjet, said: “The Ho Chi Minh City – Colombo route opens a new air connection between the two countries, promoting cooperation corridors in trade, investment, tourism, and cultural exchange across South Asia and the Asia-Pacific region.”

Ho Chi Minh City is one of Southeast Asia’s most vibrant and exciting destinations, where timeless culture meets modern urban energy. International travelers can explore bustling markets, historic architecture, lively nightlife, renowned street food, and a thriving arts and café scene, all within a city that never slows down. From iconic landmarks and cultural experiences to luxury shopping and easy access to Vietnam’s stunning beaches and southern attractions, Ho Chi Minh City offers a dynamic gateway to discover the country. As Vietnam’s leading economic and tourism hub, the city is also increasingly emerging as a new bridge for regional connectivity, growth, and international cooperation across Asia-Pacific.

As Vietnam’s leading new-age hybrid airline, Vietjet continues to strengthen its role in strengthening air connectivity across Asia-Pacific and beyond, through a young and modern fleet, an expanding international flight network, and innovative, customer-focused services. The airline currently operates a fleet of 135 aircraft and has nearly 600 additional aircraft on order, supporting its long-term growth across international markets. Recognized for its innovation and operational efficiency, Vietjet has received multiple international awards from leading aviation organizations including Skytrax, CAPA, and AirlineRatings.