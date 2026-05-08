U.S., Sri Lanka Partner to Advance American AI Leadership in Higher Education

The United States is strengthening its global leadership in artificial intelligence (AI) by partnering with Sri Lanka to help shape the country’s first national AI policy framework for higher education. At the request of the University Grants Commission (UGC), the U.S. Embassy in Sri Lanka collaborated closely with Sri Lankan counterparts to develop a framework grounded in American AI expertise, standards, and innovation.

The framework drafting process culminated in a soft launch on May 8 at the UGC, with U.S. Embassy Chargé d’Affaires a.i. Jayne Howell in attendance, alongside Prime Minister and Minister of Education Dr. Harini Amarasuriya, who served as Chief Guest.

Developed with technical leadership from American AI specialist Professor Usree Bhattacharya of the University of Georgia, the initiative supports Sri Lankan universities in adopting AI in ways that are secure, transparent, and aligned with internationally recognized best practices led by the United States.

“America leads the world in artificial intelligence, and we are proud to bring that leadership to our partners,” said Chargé d’Affaires a.i. Jayne Howell. “This collaboration demonstrates American innovation at work—delivering AI expertise that is transparent, ethical, and trusted. By sharing U.S. technologies and standards, we are helping Sri Lanka build the capabilities it needs for the future while expanding opportunities for collaboration with American companies, universities, and researchers. When countries partner with the United States, they gain access to the most advanced and reliable AI solutions in the world.”

University Grants Commission Chairman Prof. Kapila Seneviratne welcomed the collaboration, noting that the initiative supports Sri Lanka’s efforts to modernize its higher education system and equip students with the skills needed to succeed in an increasingly digital economy.

Under Professor Bhattacharya’s guidance, the program convened representatives from all 18 state universities in Sri Lanka, along with policymakers, administrators, and industry leaders. The resulting framework provides guidance on integrating AI technologies into teaching, learning, research, and university administration. It also positions U.S. approaches and standards at the foundation of Sri Lanka’s AI development in higher education, creating long-term opportunities for partnerships with American technology firms and academic institutions.

The national Artificial Intelligence Policy Framework for Higher Education will be finalized in June and distributed to Sri Lankan universities for implementation.

This effort underscores the United States’ commitment to leading in emerging technologies and ensuring that American innovation continues to shape global standards—driving economic opportunity at home while strengthening partnerships abroad.