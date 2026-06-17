HNB PLC and IESL sign MoU to extend exclusive financial benefits to Sri Lanka’s engineering community

HNB PLC, Sri Lanka’s leading private sector bank, signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Institution of Engineers Sri Lanka (IESL) on 20 May 2026 at HNB Towers, establishing a formal partnership to extend a suite of exclusive financial benefits to IESL’s membership base of over 25,000 engineering professionals across the country.

Under the arrangement, IESL members will have access to customised, pre-approved premium credit cards and pre-approved personal loans, along with special concessions under regular personal financial service facilities. Members who meet the qualifying criteria will also be eligible for HNB Priority Circle, the Bank’s premium banking proposition which offers preferential terms. The package has been structured to reflect the profile of engineering professionals, many of whom operate as independent practitioners or consultants, and whose financial service requirements often extend beyond what a standard retail offering addresses.

HNB Chief Operating Officer, Sanjay Wijemanne said: “Engineers are among the most professionally organised communities in Sri Lanka, yet their banking needs as a segment have rarely been addressed with the specificity they warrant. This partnership with IESL allows us to change that in a meaningful way, offering members financial products that are calibrated to their professional standing and career profile. We see this as a relationship built for the long term, and we are committed to delivering real value to IESL’s membership through it.”

The Institution of Engineers Sri Lanka is the country’s apex professional body for engineers, tracing its origins to the Engineering Association of Ceylon founded in 1906. Incorporated by an Act of Parliament in 1968, IESL today represents professionals across more than twenty engineering disciplines, with eight local chapters spanning all provinces and seven overseas chapters across the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, and the Middle East. The institution is the sole body in Sri Lanka authorised to confer the Chartered Engineer designation, a credential widely recognised across both public and private sectors.

IESL President, Eng. Kosala Kamburadeniya said: “Access to quality financial services is a practical concern for many of our members, particularly those who are early in their careers or managing independent practices. This partnership with HNB reflects our commitment through the Member Benefits Committee to create tangible value for IESL membership. We are confident that this arrangement will be of genuine benefit to engineers across the country.”

The partnership with IESL is part of HNB’s continued focus on segment-led banking, extending institutional relationships that offer members of professional associations structured, preferential access to the Bank’s financial products and services. HNB currently serves customers across a broad network spanning retail, priority, and corporate banking, and continues to deepen its presence across key professional and industry communities in Sri Lanka.