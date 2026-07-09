CCC’s Commercial Document Registration Division Expands Export Support with New Pharmaceutical Documentation Service

The Commercial Documents Registration Division (CDRD) of The Ceylon Chamber of Commerce has expanded its export support services with the introduction of the Free Sale Letter for Pharmaceuticals, providing Sri Lankan pharmaceutical manufacturers and exporters with an additional document certification service to support their export processes and compliance requirements in international markets.

The new service expands CDRD’s portfolio of trade documentation solutions, which includes Certificates of Origin and the certification of key commercial documents required by overseas buyers, customs authorities, and regulatory bodies. These services assist exporters across sectors by helping ensure their documentation meets applicable requirements for international trade.

Established in 1925 as one of the authorised institutions to issue Certificates of Origin in Sri Lanka, CDRD has supported the country’s international trade for nearly a century. Today, the Division provides certification and verification services to exporters, manufacturers, freight forwarders, logistics providers, and other trade stakeholders, supporting businesses in meeting documentation requirements for global markets.

In addition to pharmaceutical certification, CDRD facilitates the certification of Commercial Invoices, Packing Lists, Price Lists, Health Certificates, Phytosanitary Certificates, Certificates of Analysis, Bills of Lading, Survey Reports, Beneficiary Certificates, and other export-related documents. The Division also issues Free Sale Letters and Surveyor Appointment Letters, while supporting exporters through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs’ Electronic Document Attestation System (e-DAS), enabling secure and efficient document authentication.

Through established processes, digital solutions, and its e-service platform, CDRD continues to enhance the efficiency and accessibility of trade documentation services. Available 24/7 and 365 days of the year, the platform enables exporters to submit and manage documentation requirements conveniently while ensuring that certified documents meet internationally accepted requirements. By providing reliable documentation support and adapting its services to changing trade needs, the Division assists Sri Lankan businesses in managing export requirements and accessing international markets.

For more information on obtaining commercial document registration services, contact Achala via achala@chamber.lk / 0115588886