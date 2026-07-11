Government Moves to Establish a Fair and Transparent Presidential Pardon System

The Ministry of Justice and National Integration has received a committee report recommending a more systematic, fair and transparent mechanism for granting presidential pardons to sentenced prison inmates, marking a key step in the government’s wider prison reform agenda.

The report was formally handed over on Thursday (July 10) by retired Supreme Court Judge S. Thurairajah, who chaired the expert committee, to Secretary to the Ministry of Justice and National Integration and President’s Counsel Ayesha Jinasena.

The committee was appointed by the Cabinet on June 25, 2025, to review the existing legal framework governing presidential pardons, including Article 34(1) of the Constitution, relevant legislation, ordinances and judicial precedents. It was tasked with identifying weaknesses in current administrative procedures and proposing reforms to improve transparency, consistency and accountability in the pardon process.

The committee comprised representatives from the justice sector, law enforcement, prisons, rehabilitation and public administration, including Deputy Minister of Mass Media Dr. Kaushalya Ariyaratne, Additional Secretary Piyumanthi Peiris, Additional Solicitor General Nerin Pulle, Senior Deputy Inspector General of Police Attorney Asanga Karawita, Rehabilitation Bureau Chairperson Professor Wasantha Subhasinghe, Specialist Dr. Chittahari Abhayanayake, former Acting Commissioner of Prisons Nishan Dhanasinghe, Acting Commissioner General of Prisons Prasad Hemantha Kumara, Senior Assistant Secretary (Legal) Roshani Hettige, and Senior Assistant Secretary Chandima Welikala.

According to the Ministry, the recommendations form part of broader efforts to address prison overcrowding, strengthen inmate rehabilitation programmes and modernise Sri Lanka’s prison system in line with international standards.

The Ministry of Justice and National Integration said it will study the report and take appropriate steps to implement the recommendations in the period ahead.

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