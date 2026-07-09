Negombo Prison Temporarily Closed Following Emergency; Mahamodara and Old Bogambara Re-opened

Following an emergency incident on July 5 and 6, 2026, that left Negombo Prison severely damaged, the Ministry of Justice and National Integration has declared the site a crime scene and ordered its temporary closure.

To facilitate ongoing investigations and subsequent renovations, inmates have been transferred to other facilities. To manage the resulting population shift and address existing overcrowding, the Ministry has issued orders temporarily designating the Mahamodara and Old Bogambara premises as functional prisons under the Prisons Ordinance.

The Ministry stated that these measures are necessary to ensure the safety of inmates and maintain the integrity of the site for investigating officers.