CoPF VIDEO: Technical breakdown of the public finance system that led to the misuse of public funds

CoPF Special Discussion | 2026 06 23

Special investigation by the Committee on Public Finance (CoPF) into the disappearance of US $ 2.5 million in foreign debt settlement money from the Treasury and the related cyber security breakdown.

Under the leadership of the Chairman of the Committee on Public Finance, Dr. Harsha de Silva, special questioning and disclosures were made regarding this serious financial irregularity that occurred in the Treasury by calling the heads of the Ministry of Finance, the Central Bank of Sri Lanka and the Cyber ​​Security Sectors (Sri Lanka CERT).

In a critical environment where the country is undergoing a debt restructuring process, the responsibilities of the public financial system as well as the impact on the country’s economy due to serious weaknesses in the technical systems were discussed at length.

Watch the strict measures and recommendations taken by the CoPF Committee in this video in full to protect public wealth and ensure transparency.