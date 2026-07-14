EDB to collaborate with Expertise France to promote sustainable trade with EU

Yannick Gaudin, Programme Officer – Expertise France, met EDB Chairman Mangala Wijesinghe and senior officials of the Sri Lanka Export Development Board (EDB) on the 9th July to lay the foundation for a fruitful engagement with the island’s apex export promotion agency as part of accomplishing the objectives of the project, Lanka’s sustainable, climate-resilient, and circular trade potential as part of the EU’s Global Advancing Sustainable Trade between the EU and Sri Lanka, which aims to promote Sri Gateway Strategy. Expertise France is the coordination and implementation agency of the project, which is funded by the EU.

Expressing his appreciation towards the assistance extended by the EU to Sri Lanka’s export development for decades, EDB Chairman Mangala Wijesinghe pledged the fullest cooperation of the export promotion agency towards the successful implementation of the project and elaborated in detail the numerous programmes and activities undertaken by the EDB to develop the competency of the country’s export ecosystem to meet the stringent regulatory and sustainability requirements of the EU market.

During the discussion with the EDB Officials, Gaudin gave an overview of the initiative and explained how the EU-funded project intends to promote inclusive and sustainable integration into the EU markets by aligning trade-related regulations, advancing the green transition, and adopting climate-adaptive practices that support equitable growth and resilience.

Meanwhile, the representatives of the EDB’s various divisions explained the initiatives implemented by their respective divisions that promote sustainability, inclusivity, compliance with the EU environmental regulations as well as the empowerment of SMEs – activities that closely resonate with the policies advocated by the EU in partner countries.

The potential areas and industries that could become part of the project’s scope were extensively discussed at the occasion and the Expertise France Representative agreed to work closely with the EDB to generate successful outcomes from the EU-funded project.