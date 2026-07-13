EDB, IFC and EU Strengthen Export Readiness of Eastern Province SMEs through ExpoNavigator Programme

The Sri Lanka Export Development Board (EDB), in collaboration with the International Finance Corporation (IFC) and the European Union (EU), successfully conducted the 7th Provincial ExpoNavigator Programme under the Sri Lanka Export Excellence Initiative (SLEEI) 2026 on 9–10 June 2026 in Batticaloa.

Implemented under the EU’s regional programme ‘Accelerating Climate Smart and Inclusive Infrastructure in South Asia (ACSIIS)’, the initiative aims to enhance the export readiness and competitiveness of small and medium enterprises (SMEs), enabling their entry to international markets.

Held in conjunction with International MSME Day 2026, the two-day event brought together nearly 100 export-potential entrepreneurs from the Eastern Province. Participants engaged in awareness sessions, technical consultations and personalized business advisory services designed to help position businesses for export markets.

As a flagship c of the Sri Lanka Export Excellence Initiative (SLEEI), the ExpoNavigator Programme has now reached seven provinces –Western, North-Western, Northern, Southern, Sabaragamuwa, Uva and Eastern Provinces –focusing on identifying high potential SMEs and connecting them with the technical expertise, finance and institutional support needed to scale up for export.

Despite strong potential in agriculture, fisheries, food processing, coconut-based products, spices, manufacturing and other value-added industries, the Eastern Province remains significantly underrepresented in Sri Lanka’s export sector, accounting for less than one percent of registered exporters. While the Province currently contributes about 5% to national GDP, there is both clear potential and a pressing need to strengthen its role to reach the 8% target by 2030.

Through interactive awareness sessions and a dedicated Business Clinic, SMEs engaged directly with experts from the EDB and partner institutions on export readiness, product development, branding, packaging, quality standards, certification requirements, market intelligence and access to finance. The clinic also helped identify high-potential enterprises for continued, targeted support under SLEEI.

The programme aligns with objectives of Sri Lanka’s forthcoming National Export Development Plan (NEDP) 2026–2029, which emphasizes expanding the exporter base, particularly among regional enterprises, women-led businesses, youth entrepreneurs and innovative SMEs. By delivering export development services directly to the provinces, the ExpoNavigator Programme is helping build a more diversified, resilient and inclusive export economy while creating new opportunities for regional businesses to participate in global value chains.The Eastern Province ExpoNavigator Programme reflects the continued commitment of the EDB, IFC, EU and partner institutions to strengthening regional entrepreneurship and expanding Sri Lanka’s exporter base. Through strategic partnerships and targeted capacity-building, the initiative is supporting a new generation of export-ready enterprises while contributing to inclusive economic growth and balanced regional development.

The inaugural session was attended by the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of EDB, officials from the Batticaloa District Secretariat, Central Bank of Sri Lanka, IFC, EU, commercial banks, and partner institutions including ITI, IDB, NEDA, SEDD, Control Union Inspections Pvt. Ltd., and industry representatives – highlighting strong collaboration to advance the regional SME ecosystem.