High Commissioner attends Opening of LOLC Pakistan’s New Head Office

The High Commissioner of Sri Lanka to Pakistan, Rear Admiral Fred Seneviratne (Retd), attended the inauguration ceremony of the new Head Office of LOLC Microfinance Bank Pakistan, on 06 July 2026 located in Gulberg, Islamabad.

The ceremony was attended by the Chairman of LOLC Microfinance Bank Limited, Krishan Thilakaratne, together with members of the senior management, distinguished guests, and employees of the Bank.

LOLC Microfinance Bank is part of the Sri Lanka-based LOLC Group, a leading global financial services provider with operations in more than 25 countries across Asia, Africa, the Middle East, and Central Asia.

Since commencing operations in Pakistan, LOLC Microfinance Bank has established a strong presence in the country’s financial sector, with a network of 87 branches and service centres nationwide. The Bank currently employs more than 1,200 staff members and continues to play a significant role in promoting financial inclusion and supporting entrepreneurship across Pakistan.

The High Commission of Sri Lanka congratulates LOLC Microfinance Bank Pakistan on this important milestone and commends its contribution to strengthening the longstanding economic and commercial ties between Sri Lanka and Pakistan.