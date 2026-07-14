TWC Capital Advises on US$28Mn of IFC investments in Sri Lanka’s energy and agribusiness sectors

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T W C Capital (PVT) LTD (“TWC Capital”), the corporate finance advisory arm of TWC Holdings, has successfully concluded two significant development finance transactions, acting as Exclusive Financial Adviser on investments by the International Finance Corporation (IFC), a member of the World Bank Group, totalling up to US$28 million across Sri Lanka’s renewable energy and agribusiness sectors.

TWC Capital exclusively advised WindForce PLC, Sri Lanka’s leading renewable energy company, and

New Anthoney’s Farms Group (NAF), one of the country’s largest poultry producers, in securing long-

term IFC financing that will accelerate investment, strengthen exports, create employment and support

growth in two sectors critical to Sri Lanka’s economic development.

Commenting on the transactions, CEO, TWC Capital – Rasanja Perera, stated: “These transactions

demonstrate that well-structured Sri Lankan businesses continue to attract high-quality international

capital despite a challenging global investment environment. Development finance institutions such as

IFC require rigorous transaction structuring, careful stakeholder coordination and disciplined execution.

We are proud to have advised both WindForce PLC and New Anthoney’s Farms Group in securing

long-term capital that will deliver lasting economic, environmental and social impact.”

Founder & Executive Chairman, TWC Holdings – Thilan Wijesinghe added: “Mobilising international

institutional capital and foreign direct investment into strategic sectors of the economy has always

been central to TWC’s mission. These two transactions increase the total value of offshore development finance and foreign direct investment mobilised by TWC for Sri Lanka over the past twelve months to approximately US$125 million. We intend to build on this momentum during 2026-27 by continuing to connect high-quality businesses with international investors, development finance institutions and multilateral agencies.”

The larger of the two transactions involved an IFC commitment of up to US$18 million through a local

currency financing facility to support the development of Sri Lanka’s first utility-scale 100MW solar

power project by WindForce PLC. The project is expected to generate approximately 220 gigawatt-

hours of clean electricity annually, strengthen national energy security, reduce the cost of power over

time, and provide a platform for future battery energy storage investments.

In a separate transaction, TWC Capital advised New Anthoney’s Farms Group in securing US$10 million

in IFC financing, including support from the Global Agriculture and Food Security Program (GAFSP)

Private Sector Window. The investment will finance the expansion of Sri Lanka’s only fully antibiotic-

free poultry producer, increasing export capacity, strengthening national food security, improving rural livelihoods, creating more than 900 new jobs, and benefiting at least 200 contract farming households

across the country.

These mandates further reinforce TWC Capital’s position as one of Sri Lanka’s leading independent

corporate finance advisers, with deep expertise in cross-border capital raising, development finance,

mergers and acquisitions, and strategic financial advisory for its clients in Sri Lanka, India, Singapore

and Middle East.