Hirdaramani Apparel and University of Moratuwa collaborate to transform textile waste into sustainable innovation

In a significant step towards advancing circularity, Hirdaramani Apparel collaborates with the University of Moratuwa on a three-year research initiative to explore how textile waste can be transformed into environmentally friendly ceiling panels. The partnership aims to address two pressing global challenges such as the growing volume of textile waste and the need for sustainable, biodegradable alternatives to

traditional construction materials.

Under the project titled ‘From Waste to Wonder’, Pro Green Lab research team from the Faculty of Engineering at the University, will explore how discarded textile waste can be converted into durable, lightweight and environmentally responsible ceiling panel solutions.

This collaboration marks an important step forward in Sri Lanka’s innovation journey, bringing together industry leadership and academic expertise to develop practical and scalable material innovations, that support global circular economy goals.

Aligned with Hirdaramani Apparel’s Future First Sustainability Roadmap, this partnership will combine research expertise, knowledge exchange and industry insights to identify commercially relevant opportunities for transforming waste into meaningful resources.

Commenting on this collaboration, Managing Director of Hirdaramani Apparel, Madhawa Atapattu said, “This initiative represents bringing science, sustainability and industry need into one effort. By turning textile waste into viable building material, we are rethinking what is possible and moving towards solutions that deliver real environmental impact. We believe this project can set a new benchmark for circular innovation across multiple industries.”

The research will assess the potential of textile waste as a sustainable input for ceiling panels, a product category where demand for eco-friendly materials continues to grow globally. It will also examine the material’s suitability for long-term use and its potential for commercial use, with a strong focus on environmental responsibility and industrial scalability.

Senior Professor Rangika Halwathura of Faculty of Engineering, University of Moratuwa comments on leading the academic team of the research project, said: “This partnership shows how the academia and the private sector can work together to create meaningful change. By redesigning textile waste into building solutions, we are contributing to sustainable material development that meets real global

challenges. We are proud to work alongside Hirdaramani Apparel on a project that bring together scientific research and environmental responsibility.”