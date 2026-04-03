Chevron Lanka exceeds LKR 4Bn in earnings for first time

Chevron Lubricants Lanka PLC (“Chevron Lanka”) (LLUB), a listed entity in the Colombo Securities Exchange (“CSE”), notched up record earnings in 2025, the highest ever in its 32-year history of operations in Sri Lanka. Earnings surpassed the LKR 4 billion milestone for the first time, on a topline of LKR 24.39 billion based on the fourth quarter 2025 interim financial statements released to the CSE.

The record earnings for the period January to December 2025 were driven by strong double- digit year-on-year volume growth and enabled a nine-year high on dividend per share of LKR 16 and a five-year high on dividend payout percentage (i.e., dividend payout against full year earnings) of 95%.

Chevron Lanka has been consistently ranked among the top 40 listed entities in Sri Lanka as per

the Business Today ranking of listed companies and within the top 10 in the LMD rankings on key performance indicators such as Return on Assets, Return on Equity and Asset Utilization. Its product brand – Caltex® – has also been consistently rated the most loved brand in the oil and gas category in Sri Lanka. A recent accolade was being ranked among the top 15 in the Employers Federation of Ceylon’s Best Employer Awards for 2025.

Chevron Lanka has been operating in Sri Lanka since 1992 and is the market leader in lubricants, a position it has held onto for over 32 years despite increasing competition which now stands at 35 market players. Chevron Lanka has one of the widest lubricants distribution networks in Sri Lanka and markets lubricants and greases under the Caltex, Havoline® and Delo® brands. Chevron Lanka also has a lubricant blending plant in Sri Lanka from where it supplies the lubricant requirements across Sri Lanka and its export markets of Bangladesh and the Maldives.