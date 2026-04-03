IASL launches revamped website to better serve Sri Lanka’s insurance ecosystem

The Insurance Association of Sri Lanka (IASL) announced the launch of its newly revamped official website at www.iasl.lk, reinforcing the Association’s commitment to transparency, accessibility, and industry leadership in an increasingly digital landscape.

The redesigned platform reflects IASL’s recognition that improving its digitalisation standards is central

to its mandate. As Sri Lanka’s insurance industry navigates accelerating digitalisation and expanding

penetration objectives, the Association’s website must serve as an authoritative and accessible point of

reference for all stakeholders; member companies, policyholders, regulators, and institutional partners

alike.

Built around three core principles; clarity, accessibility, and relevance, the new website features a clean,

mobile-responsive design with intuitive navigation that serves diverse user needs with ease. Refreshed

content brings key areas to the fore, including industry insights, regulatory updates, and member

services, presented in language accessible to professionals and the general public alike. A searchable

resource library, regularly updated news section, and SEO optimisation ensure the platform remains a

living resource and a visible one.

Commenting on the launch, Mr. Lasitha Wimalaratne, President of IASL and Executive Director/CEO of HNB Assurance PLC, stated: “This website is an extension of our role as the connective hub of this

industry; bridging member companies, the regulator, and the public we collectively serve. We want every

visitor, whether a CEO of a member company, a first-time insurance buyer, or a policymaker, to find

what they need and feel the weight of what Sri Lanka’s insurance industry is building together.

How we

communicate and how easily stakeholders can access information about this industry matters

enormously to public trust, and this launch is one part of a broader commitment by IASL to ensure our

sector remains visible, accountable, and genuinely connected to the people it exists to protect.”

The revamp also consolidates IASL’s visual identity with stronger branding and consistent design,

bringing together in one accessible place the breadth of the Association’s work, from its collaboration

with the Insurance Regulatory Commission of Sri Lanka (IRCSL) to its role in establishing the Insurance

Ombudsman Scheme and advancing consumer protection across the country.

The Association invites all member companies, industry partners, policymakers, and the public to

explore the new platform at www.iasl.lk.