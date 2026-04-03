TONIK launches “Island Daughters” A storytelling series honouring women who carried Sri Lanka to the world

This International Women’s Month, TONIK invites Sri Lanka to see itself differently. Not just as an island shaped by land and history — but by its women.

Through Island Daughters, a new storytelling series, TONIK shines a light on the women whose voices, creativity, and courage have carried Sri Lanka’s story far beyond its shores.

“She is not just part of the island. She is the island.” At the heart of this first edition are six extraordinary women — each from a different world, yet connected by the quiet power of what they built.

There is Sybil Wettasinghe, who turned village life into wonder — her stories filled with mischief, memory, and magic, giving generations of children a Sri Lanka they could see and feel.

There is Annalakshmi Rajadurai, whose words travelled across decades of Tamil media — preserving culture, connecting communities, and ensuring stories were never lost in translation.

On stage and screen, Iranganie Serasinghe brought grace and depth to every performance, carrying Sri Lankan artistry to international audiences with a presence that was both timeless and transformative. In the world of design, Minnette de Silva reimagined what Sri Lankan architecture could be — weaving together modernism and tradition, creating spaces that spoke both globally and deeply of home.

Through rhythm and movement, Vajira Chitrasena preserved the soul of Kandyan dance — opening doors for women on stage and ensuring that heritage lived on, not as memory, but as living art. And in classrooms that shaped generations, Ayesha Rauf quietly transformed futures — expanding access to education for Muslim girls and strengthening the foundation of a more inclusive Sri Lanka.

Six women. Six journeys. One island.

Told through TONIK’s Island Portrait Series, each story unfolds in a single frame and a short

visual narrative — simple, intimate, and real. In true TONIK spirit, the stories are curated by the brand, and presented to a world that often forgets that women are to be celebrated daily.

As the series unfolds, it invites others to look closer — to recognise the women in their ownlives, to share their stories, and to be part of a larger conversation about identity, legacy, and progress. Because Island Daughters is not just about the past. It is about what continues — every day, in quiet, powerful ways.

With this initiative, TONIK moves beyond hospitality, positioning itself as a storyteller of place

— and of people.