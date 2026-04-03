Sri Lanka’s apparel sector gains competitive edge under UK’s DCTS scheme
The United Kingdom’s revised Developing Countries Trading Scheme (DCTS), effective from
January 2026, presents a clear opportunity for Sri Lanka’s apparel sector. It is particularly
significant for small and medium-sized exporters, offering them a stronger footing in a key
market.
The real strength of the revised scheme lies in its practicality. By easing rules of origin and
allowing greater flexibility in sourcing inputs, DCTS removes a longstanding constraint that has
disproportionately affected smaller exporters. This shift enables Sri Lankan firms to operate with
greater agility, improving pricing options, shortening lead times, and responding more
effectively to buyer requirements.
For SMEs, this is a meaningful change. The constraint has not been production capacity, but the
ability to source competitively, manage costs, and meet the speed and consistency expected by
global buyers. Greater flexibility addresses these gaps, allowing smaller exporters to engage
more confidently and compete on more equal terms.
From an industry perspective, DCTS should be viewed as a competitiveness enabler. It creates
space for Sri Lankan exporters to position themselves more effectively in the UK market,
particularly in segments that value flexibility, specialisation, and shorter production cycles.
These are areas where SMEs are well placed to contribute and scale.
Joe Jayawardena, an apparel exporter to the UK with experience across sourcing markets,
highlighted the practical value of the DCTS. He noted that while the scheme offers duty
concessions for developing countries, its real strength lies in how it enhances commercial
flexibility. With greater freedom to source inputs without losing preferential access, exporters are
better positioned to negotiate on price, lead time, and fabric selection factors that play a decisive
role in securing and retaining business in the global apparel market.
The scheme also opens the door to stronger market engagement. With improved access and
operational flexibility, exporters are better positioned to build direct relationships with buyers
and explore new commercial opportunities.
The DCTS provides a timely platform to expand opportunities across the sector, strengthen
export momentum, and support the development of a more competitive and diversified apparel
industry in Sri Lanka.