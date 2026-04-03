Sri Lanka’s apparel sector gains competitive edge under UK’s DCTS scheme

The United Kingdom’s revised Developing Countries Trading Scheme (DCTS), effective from

January 2026, presents a clear opportunity for Sri Lanka’s apparel sector. It is particularly

significant for small and medium-sized exporters, offering them a stronger footing in a key

market.

The real strength of the revised scheme lies in its practicality. By easing rules of origin and

allowing greater flexibility in sourcing inputs, DCTS removes a longstanding constraint that has

disproportionately affected smaller exporters. This shift enables Sri Lankan firms to operate with

greater agility, improving pricing options, shortening lead times, and responding more

effectively to buyer requirements.

For SMEs, this is a meaningful change. The constraint has not been production capacity, but the

ability to source competitively, manage costs, and meet the speed and consistency expected by

global buyers. Greater flexibility addresses these gaps, allowing smaller exporters to engage

more confidently and compete on more equal terms.

From an industry perspective, DCTS should be viewed as a competitiveness enabler. It creates

space for Sri Lankan exporters to position themselves more effectively in the UK market,

particularly in segments that value flexibility, specialisation, and shorter production cycles.

These are areas where SMEs are well placed to contribute and scale.

Joe Jayawardena, an apparel exporter to the UK with experience across sourcing markets,

highlighted the practical value of the DCTS. He noted that while the scheme offers duty

concessions for developing countries, its real strength lies in how it enhances commercial

flexibility. With greater freedom to source inputs without losing preferential access, exporters are

better positioned to negotiate on price, lead time, and fabric selection factors that play a decisive

role in securing and retaining business in the global apparel market.

The scheme also opens the door to stronger market engagement. With improved access and

operational flexibility, exporters are better positioned to build direct relationships with buyers

and explore new commercial opportunities.

The DCTS provides a timely platform to expand opportunities across the sector, strengthen

export momentum, and support the development of a more competitive and diversified apparel

industry in Sri Lanka.