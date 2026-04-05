HIP Expands Capacity as Middle East Crisis Drives Surge in Shipping Volumes

Hambantota International Port (HIP) has significantly expanded its operational capacity in response to a sharp surge in global shipping volumes triggered by the ongoing crisis in the Middle East, reinforcing its position as a key alternative hub along the East–West shipping corridor.

The port has doubled its Roll-on/Roll-off (RoRo) yard capacity and increased its container yard capacity by 30%, as shipping lines divert operations away from disrupted Middle Eastern routes in search of stable and efficient alternatives.

Commenting on the development, CEO of HIP Wilson Qu said, “What we are witnessing today is a structural shift in global shipping patterns. At HIP, we have focused on building the capacity and operational agility to respond to such changes. Our ability to scale quickly, combined with our location, allows us to support global shipping lines when reliability becomes critical. Looking ahead, we will continue to invest in infrastructure and capabilities to strengthen Hambantota’s role as a key logistics and transhipment hub in the region.”

The rise in both vehicle transhipment and container volumes has driven yard utilisation levels to the highest in HIP’s history, highlighting the scale of ongoing supply chain disruptions and the port’s growing strategic importance in global trade.

To accommodate increased throughput, HIP has rapidly expanded yard space across both cargo segments, enabling it to handle higher volumes while maintaining operational efficiency and minimising congestion. Expanding capacity within a short timeframe in a live port environment presents considerable operational and technical challenges and requires significant investment. However, through close coordination across management, engineering and operational teams, HIP was able to deliver these enhancements in step with rising demand.

Port officials attribute the surge in activity to HIP’s strategic location, just 10 nautical miles from the main East–West shipping route, allowing vessels to divert with minimal deviation while maintaining schedule integrity.

The expansion reflects Hambantota International Port’s continued development as a resilient logistics platform in the Indian Ocean, as geopolitical developments reshape established maritime routes and increase demand for alternative hubs. As infrastructure scales in tandem with demand, HIP is increasingly positioned to capture a larger share of regional transhipment volumes while supporting the continuity of global supply chains.