Ceylon Chamber of Commerce Announces Leadership Transition; Shiran Fernando Appointed Secretary General/CEO

The Ceylon Chamber of Commerce announces a planned and orderly leadership transition, underscoring its commitment to strong governance, leadership continuity, and long-term institutional stability.

Accordingly, Mr. Shiran Fernando has been appointed Secretary General and Chief Executive Officer, effective 8th May 2026, succeeding Mr. Buwanekabahu Perera, who will conclude a three-year tenure at the helm of the Chamber.

Commenting on the transition, Mr. Krishan Balendra, the Chairperson of The Ceylon Chamber of Commerce stated:

“This leadership transition reflects the Chamber’s long-standing belief that strong institutions are built through continuity, sound governance, and deliberate succession planning. Over the past three years, the Chamber has been further strengthened institutionally, allowing us to move forward with confidence. The Board is fully assured that this transition will ensure stability while positioning the Chamber to meet the evolving needs of our members and the broader economy.”

Mr. Perera brings to a close a period of leadership marked by deep institutional strengthening and enhanced national and international engagement. In parallel with his role at the Chamber, he served for two years as Chair of the Indian Ocean Rim Association Business Forum (IORBF), during which Sri Lanka’s private-sector engagement within the Indian Ocean Rim region was significantly elevated. This leadership role enhanced the Chamber’s international profile, strengthened regional business linkages, and contributed positively to Sri Lanka’s economic diplomacy and commercial visibility.

Prior to joining the Chamber, Mr. Perera held over four decades of senior leadership positions in the banking and financial sector, bringing extensive experience in governance, strategy, and institutional leadership. His stewardship at the Chamber strengthened its governance culture, enhanced policy credibility, and deepened engagement with Government, international partners, and the broader private sector—ensuring the institution remains strong beyond any individual tenure.

Within this strengthened institutional framework, the appointment of Mr. Fernando represents continuity with purpose. Closely associated with the Chamber’s policy and research agenda for nearly a decade, he has served as Chief Economist and Head of the Economic Intelligence Unit, and currently as Chief Economic Policy Advisor. In these roles, he has played a central part in shaping the Chamber’s policy positions, engaging with national economic reform processes, and steering its flagship economic platforms. His deep familiarity with the Chamber’s members, committees, and governance framework ensures a seamless transition from strategy to execution, reflecting a natural progression within a carefully developed leadership pipeline that combines continuity with renewal.

Supporting this transition, institutional stability is further reinforced by the continued leadership of Ms. Alikie Perera, who serves as Deputy Secretary General, Chief Operating Officer / Financial Controller and CEO of GS1 Lanka. With over three decades of service spanning multiple leadership cycles and governance eras, including service under 16 successive Chairpersons, she has been instrumental in sustaining the Chamber’s operational integrity and financial discipline. Notably, she has played a key role over two decades in steering the Chamber’s flagship platforms, including the Sri Lanka Economic and Investment Summit (SLEIS) and the Best Corporate Citizens Awards [BCC Awards], both of which have become nationally and internationally recognised benchmarks. Her continued role provides assurance that institutional memory and organisational continuity remain firmly intact.

Together, this leadership transition reflects the Chamber’s confidence in its people, its systems, and its future, anchored in experience, strengthened by continuity, and focused on delivering long-term value for its members and the country.