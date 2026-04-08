Huawei IP Summit 2026 highlights AI-driven enterprise Datacom networks amidSri Lanka’s 5G evolution and Pre-Wi-Fi 8 advancements

Huawei recently hosted its Intelligent IP Summit 2026 in Sri Lanka, bringing together industry leaders and technology experts to explore the future of enterprise data communication (Datacom) networks, as organisations navigate rapid disruptions driven by AI and the expansion of 5G.

The summit underscored the growing importance of enterprise networks as the foundation of digital transformation, enabling organisations across banking and finance, government, corporates, education, manufacturing, real estate, and other sectors to operate with greater intelligence, security, and efficiency.

As Sri Lanka advances its digital agenda, discussions highlighted that modern organisations now require more than connectivity. They depend on integrated, intelligent network architectures that combine campus networks, data centre infrastructure, and secure frameworks to support cloud computing, AI workloads, and business-critical operations.

With AI-driven applications and real- time digital services becoming mainstream, enterprise networks are rapidly evolving into intelligent platforms that enhance resilience, efficiency, and innovation.

AI and 5G reshaping the network landscape

A central theme of the summit was the transformative impact of AI and 5G on enterprise IT

environments. While Sri Lanka’s recent progress in 5G deployment is unlocking new levels of speed and

connectivity, industry experts emphasised that its full value depends on the strength of the underlying Datacom infrastructure. From digital banking and e-government services to smart manufacturing and intelligent real estate developments, enterprises must adopt high-performance, low-latency, and AI-ready networks to fully harness these advancements.

Huawei highlighted that Datacom serves as the critical bridge between 5G capabilities and real-

world enterprise applications, ensuring seamless integration, robust security, and scalable performance.

CEO underscores Huawei’s leadership across telecom and enterprise

In his remarks, the Huawei Sri Lanka CEO reaffirmed the company’s leadership across both

telecom and enterprise domains: “Huawei has long been a trusted partner in building Sri Lanka’s telecom infrastructure, playing a leading role in enabling nationwide connectivity and supporting the rollout of 5G with local operators. At the same time, we are strengthening our position in the enterprise space—working closely with sectors such as banking and finance, government, corporates, education,

manufacturing, and real estate to deliver secure, intelligent, and future-ready network solutions.”

Showcasing AI-ready enterprise Datacom innovations

The summit also featured the introduction of Huawei’s latest enterprise Datacom product

portfolio, designed to meet the growing demands of AI-driven environments.

The NetEngine AR 5G Secure Router enables enterprises to seamlessly integrate 5G connectivity

into their network architecture, delivering secure, flexible, and high-speed access for distributed

operations.

Huawei also introduced the AirEngine 8771-X1T, a Pre-Wi-Fi 8 access point, offering

significant advancements in speed, reliability, and mobility. Designed for the AI era, it transforms wireless networks into a robust, production-grade platform for enterprise applications.

In addition, Huawei unveiled its CloudEngine twin switches, built on a dual-plane architecture that ensures zero downtime, rapid fault recovery, and uninterrupted services, making them ideal for mission-critical environments such as banking systems and government infrastructure.

Together, these innovations reflect Huawei’s vision of delivering AI-ready, resilient, and high- performance enterprise networks.

Industry collaboration and knowledge sharing

A key highlight of the summit was a panel discussion featuring industry experts and technology leaders, offering valuable insights into how organisations can prepare for the next phase of digital transformation.

With participation from sectors including financial services, public sector, telecommunications, and enterprise industries, the discussion explored practical challenges and opportunities in adopting AI-driven networks and 5G-enabled services.

A common takeaway was the importance of strong collaboration between industry stakeholders to accelerate innovation and ensure sustainable digital growth in Sri Lanka.

Building a future-ready digital economy

Huawei’s Intelligent IP Summit 2026 reinforced the growing importance of enterprise Datacom networks as the backbone of the digital economy.

As Sri Lanka continues its journey toward a more connected and intelligent future, the convergence of AI, 5G, and advanced network infrastructure will play a decisive role in driving business transformation, enhancing service delivery, and supporting national development.