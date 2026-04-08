Sri Lanka’s first 100-pct enewable energy recycling center in plantation sector unveiled by the Coca-Cola Foundation

The first zero-emission Material Collection and Processing Facility in Sri Lanka was officially inaugurated under the SWYFT Project. This initiative is funded by The Coca-Cola Foundation (TCCF), implemented by Janathakshan, with Neptune Recyclers serving as the recycling partner, in collaboration with Talawakelle Plantation.

The Somerset ECO Material Collection & Processing Center was officially opened on 18th March 2026, commemorating World Recycling Day, under the theme “Circular Symbiosis for Waste-to-Resource Value.” Funded by The Coca-Cola Foundation and implemented by Janathakshan, with support from Talawakelle Tea Estates PLC and Neptune Recyclers.

Equipped with baler machines, electric bikes, and electric three-wheelers to support efficient operations, the women-led facility will create employment opportunities for youth and women within the plantation community. As the first public–private partnership in waste management within the plantation sector, the initiative advances sustainable waste management practices by enabling the structured collection, segregation, processing, and recovery of materials, while further promoting recycling and strengthening a circular economy.

Somerset Estate, operated by Talawakelle Tea Estates PLC – one of the plantation companies under Hayleys Plantations, and located near Nanu Oya in the Nuwara Eliya District, stands as a strong example of how plantations can integrate premium tea production with measurable environmental responsibility and practical sustainability leadership. The estate spans a total amount of 456.14 hectares, of which 324.38 hectares are dedicated to tea. Its 100% reliance on hydropower provides Somerset with a significant sustainability advantage in an industry increasingly challenged by rising energy costs and carbon impacts.

This plant generated 3,940,449 units of electricity to the national grid in 2024/2025, up from 3,425,340 units in 2023/2024, recording a year-on-year increase of 515,109 units.

The event was attended by the Mayor of Nuwara Eliya, the Chairman of the Pradeshiya Sabha, along with representatives from Coca-Cola Beverages, Talawakelle Tea Estate, Janathakshan, and Neptune Recyclers, as well as members of the local community.

Under the Strengthening Women and Youth Engagement in Informal Waste Management in Sri Lanka (SWYFT) Project, five Material Collection and Processing Centres (MCPCs) have been established across the Kandy, Kurunegala, Matale, and Nuwara Eliya Districts. This marks a significant step toward strengthening local waste management systems, enhancing recycling infrastructure, and creating sustainable livelihood opportunities, particularly for women and youth.