European Union Mobilises 2.6 Million Euro to Strengthen Civil Society in Sri Lanka

The European Union (EU)-funded “Together We Rise” initiative, implemented by World Vision and SAFE Foundation in Sri Lanka, is a €2.6 million project designed to strengthen civil society and promote human rights, inclusion and accountable governance. Over three years, the project will support 50 civil society organisations (CSOs) by providing targeted training and resources, while also engaging government institutions, policymakers and 250 social activists to enhance transparency, accountability and civic participation.

The initiative is expected to reach 701,100 people across nine districts, with a focus on underserved and conflict-affected areas. Participating organisations will include women-led, youth-led and those representing persons with disabilities. In addition, more than 350 CSO staff will benefit from tailored capacity-building and technical support to strengthen their effectiveness and long-term sustainability.

To achieve this, the project will begin by conducting a Capacity Development Needs Assessment (CDNA) to better understand the strengths and gaps of selected CSOs. Based on these findings, tailored Capacity Development Plans will be developed for each organisation, ensuring support is relevant, targeted, and impactful. Furthermore, through a capacity-building approach, CSOs will be strengthened in key areas including governance and leadership, financial management and compliance, inclusion, safeguarding, and gender equity, civic engagement and advocacy, digital capacity and innovation, as well as resilience and long-term sustainability.

Dr. Johann Hesse, Head of Cooperation at the European Union in Sri Lanka, noted, “With this EUR 2.6 million programme, the EU is investing in a stronger partnership with civil society for inclusive and sustainable development. Civil society organisations work alongside public institutions, helping to reach communities, mobilise citizens, and support the implementation of activities that are both national and EU priorities”.

In addition, selected CSOs will receive small grants to implement their development plans and respond to community needs, ensuring that learning is translated into action. The project will also create platforms for dialogue and engagement between communities, civil society, and government stakeholders, supporting advocacy efforts and influencing policy change.

Highlighting the importance of addressing structural inequalities, Nirosha Hapuarachchi, Project Manager for Together We Rise at SAFE Foundation, noted, “Youth unemployment (ages 15–29) stands at 34.5% in 2025, according to the Department of Census and Statistics. This highlights a critical gap between the skills possessed by young people and the demands of the labour market. Similarly, women and persons with disabilities continue to face social, economic, and structural challenges that limit their ability to access their rights and opportunities. In response to these challenges, the ‘Together We Rise’ project aims to promote inclusive development by addressing the needs and rights of youth, women, and persons with disabilities, enabling them to achieve sustainable, improved well-being”.

The initiative was introduced through a stakeholder engagement platform that brought together representatives from the EU, government institutions, civil society organisations, and community leaders, highlighting the importance of partnerships in driving sustainable development.

Chandrarathna D. Vithanage, Director General of the National Secretariat for Non-Governmental Organisations, emphasised the role of partnerships, stating, “A country can only truly develop when the government, business sector, and civil society work together. Together We Rise is a timely initiative with clear goals to strengthen the NGO sector, and I look forward to being part of this journey, building knowledge, fostering trust, and empowering village-level communities to take charge of the challenges they face.”

Underscoring the importance of inclusive, community-driven approaches, Glattes Rosairo, Project Manager for Together We Rise at World Vision Lanka, remarked, “Together We Rise is not just a phrase – it is a commitment to building strong, collaborative relationships that empower CSOs. This initiative prioritises listening to communities, amplifying the voices of persons with disabilities, youth, and women, and strengthening grassroots leadership to ensure sustainable and meaningful impact across Sri Lanka.”

Grounded in a rights-based, inclusive, and locally led approach, the project prioritises listening to communities, amplifying marginalised voices, and strengthening grassroots leadership – ensuring sustainable and meaningful impact across Sri Lanka.