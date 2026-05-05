SL & Australia Partner with FAO on AUD 2 Mn Initiative to Restore Climate-Resilient Vegetable Livelihoods in Cyclone-Affected Highlands

The Ministry of Agriculture, Livestock, Lands and Irrigation, the Government of Australia, and the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) marked the launch of a AUD 2 million (USD 1.4 million) recovery initiative to restore and transform vegetable production systems in the cyclone-affected districts of Nuwara Eliya and Badulla.

The agreement was formalized through the signing of the grant agreement by H.E. Matthew Duckworth, Australian High Commissioner to Sri Lanka, and Mr. Vimlendra Sharan, FAO Representative for Sri Lanka and the Maldives, alongside the signing of the project document by Mr. D. P. Wickramasinghe, Secretary of Agriculture, and Mr. Sharan. The ceremony took place in the presence of Hon. K. D. Lal Kantha, Minister of Agriculture, Livestock, Lands and Irrigation, at the Ministry of Agriculture, Livestock, Lands and Irrigation.

Cyclone Ditwah, which struck Sri Lanka in November 2025, caused widespread devastation across the country, severely disrupting agricultural production systems and livelihoods. The highland districts of Nuwara Eliya and Badulla, key suppliers of vegetables such as beans, carrots, leeks, cabbage, tomato and potato, were among the hardest hit, with thousands of smallholder farmers losing crops, seed stocks, and productive assets.

This 12-month initiative aims to restore and strengthen climate-resilient vegetable production systems, with a strong focus on empowering women farmers and supporting persons with disabilities. The project will directly benefit more than 2,400 smallholder farmers, through improved seed and seedling production systems, small machinery, training, and market linkages while indirectly supporting thousands more.

“This initiative is an important step not only in restoring what was lost, but in building a more resilient and self-reliant agricultural sector,” said Minister Lal Kantha. “By strengthening local seed systems and supporting smallholder farmers, particularly women and vulnerable groups, we are investing in the long-term sustainability of Sri Lanka’s food systems.”

“Australia stands alongside Sri Lanka in its ongoing recovery from Cyclone Ditwah,” said High Commissioner Duckworth. “Australia is a steadfast partner in the agriculture sector with its importance for food security, rural development and climate resilience. By focusing on climate smart practices, farmer-led solutions and inclusive economic opportunities, this project will deliver meaningful and lasting benefits to affected communities.

Building back better with climate resilience and inclusion

The project will prioritize the restoration of farmer-led seed systems for beans and potatoes, support the re-establishment of both open-field and protected cultivation systems and women led seedling supply nurseries while empowering all farmers with Climate-Smart Good Agricultural Practices (CSGAP) with small scale machinery and input support.

A key feature of the initiative is the establishment of six accessible and inclusive nurseries in Nuwara Eliya and Badulla. These nurseries will serve as sustainable agri-based enterprises, producing high-quality vegetable seedlings while creating new income opportunities and strengthening local input supply chains.

By combining recovery support with long-term resilience measures, the project will help stabilize vegetable production, improve household food security and nutrition, and reduce reliance on imported seeds.

“This project represents an opportunity to build back better,” said Mr. Sharan. “Through climate-smart agriculture, strengthened seed systems and inclusive agri-entrepreneurship, we are supporting communities to recover while enhancing their resilience to future shocks.”

The project is designed as both a recovery and climate adaptation intervention. It addresses structural vulnerabilities in seed supply, production systems, and market linkages, while enhancing the capacity of farmers and extension services to respond to future climate risks.

The initiative aligns with national priorities on food security, climate resilience, and inclusive rural development, and will be implemented in close collaboration with national partners, including the Department of Agriculture and the Provincial Department of Agriculture.