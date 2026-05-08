Research Vessel Dr. Fridtjof Nansen Completes Marine Scientific Survey in Sri Lankan Waters

The Research Vessel Dr. Fridtjof Nansen has successfully completed a marine scientific survey in Sri Lankan waters and departed Colombo, marking the conclusion of a critical mission to strengthen the country’s ocean knowledge base.

As part of the EAF-Nansen Programme of the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) and Norway, the vessel spent several weeks collecting valuable scientific data on fish stocks, marine ecosystems, and oceanographic conditions, contributing to a deeper understanding of Sri Lanka’s marine resources.

“The successful completion of this survey represents a significant milestone for Sri Lanka’s fisheries sector,” said Hon. Ramalingam Chandrasekar, Minister of Fisheries, Aquatic and Ocean Resources. “The scientific insights gained will support evidence-based decision-making to ensure the sustainable management of our marine resources and the protection of livelihoods dependent on them.”

Being the only research vessel that flies the UN flag, the Dr. Fridtjof Nansen serves as a unique platform for international cooperation. Bringing together researchers and fisheries management institutions in partner countries, it is equipped with advanced technology to generate critical knowledge on marine resources and ecosystems, supporting countries like Sri Lanka in making informed, science-based decisions. It also provided hands-on training opportunities for Sri Lankan researchers, strengthening national capacity in fisheries science and oceanographic research.

Norway is proud to partner with Sri Lanka and FAO through the EAF-Nansen Programme to support sustainable ocean planning, where management decisions are firmly based on science,” said H.E. May-Elin Stener, Ambassador of Norway to India, Sri Lanka, Bhutan and the Maldives. “The Research Vessel Dr. Fridtjof Nansen represents a long-standing commitment to international cooperation, knowledge sharing, and capacity development. The data and expertise generated through this mission will contribute to safeguarding marine ecosystems while supporting livelihoods and strengthening food security for communities that depend on the ocean.”

The survey assessed both pelagic and demersal fish populations, while also collecting key oceanographic data such as water temperature, currents, nutrient levels, and dissolved oxygen. In addition, the potential of underutilized marine resources was explored, including cephalopods and mesopelagic species, and examined marine pollution, including microplastics, alongside nutritional and contaminant analysis of seafood.

This mission marks the fifth scientific survey conducted in Sri Lankan waters under the Nansen Programme, building on previous expeditions carried out between 1978 and 1980 and most recently in 2018. Updated data is particularly important in light of evolving marine ecosystems and changing fish stock dynamics.

The survey was implemented in close collaboration with Sri Lankan institutions, with scientists from the National Aquatic Resources Research and Development Agency (NARA) leading the scientific work, supported by experts and crew from Norway’s Institute of Marine Research (IMR) that operates the vessel and is responsible for the scientific activities and training aboard. “The departure of the Dr. Fridtjof Nansen marks not the end, but the beginning of a critical phase of data analysis and application,” said Mr Vimlendra Sharan, FAO Representative for Sri Lanka and the Maldives. “FAO remains committed to supporting Sri Lanka in translating these findings into effective policies and practices that promote sustainable fisheries and resilient marine ecosystems.”

The survey also contributes to Sri Lanka’s international reporting obligations, including requirements related to marine mammal observations necessary to maintain access to global seafood markets.

The findings from this mission will be analyzed and shared with national stakeholders to guide future fisheries management strategies and policy development, ensuring the sustainable use of Sri Lanka’s ocean resources for generations to come.